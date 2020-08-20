Hazel Janisch
Hazel Janisch, 86 years, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
She was born January 3, 1934 in Sioux Falls, SD to Palmer & Bergliot Krogstad.
She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Gene Janisch; children Penni & Steve Moler, JeanAnn & Jim Wehrheim; grandchildren Sandi & Chris Mohr, Kenny Moler, Lee & Alisha Adams; great grandchildren McKenzie, Layla, Abigail and soon to be born Easton; beloved sisters Ruthie, MaryAnn, Judi and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Rick Janisch and brother Palmer Jr.
She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls with the great class of 1952. She met many life-long friends there.
She worked as a secretary at Winchester Medical Center, & retired from Abex corporation from the accounting department. After retiring, she volunteered at Winchester Medical Center. She also volunteered for many years at the North Mountain Fire and Rescue Auxiliary.
The family would like to send a thank you to Hospice of Winchester.
No service will be held.
Memorials may be sent in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
