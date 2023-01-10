Hazel L. Backus Hazel Lee Massey Backus, 82, of Charles Town, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Backus was delivered by her grandmother, Mary Dutterer, on August 2, 1940, in Winchester, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late George S. Massey and Edna S. Dutterer Massey.
She worked as a statistical clerk for many different organizations.
She was a faithful member of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church and Greenwood Baptist Church and later attended First Baptist Church, Inwood, West Virginia. She loved genealogy, reading, photography, working with her flowers and being with her grandchildren most of all.
Hazel married William Backus in June, 1990 at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
Surviving with her husband are her four children, Larry D. Shaffer Sr., Stephen Mark Shaffer, Michelle D. Shaffer Bayer, and Christopher W. Coffey. She is also survived by five sisters, two brothers, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all who know her.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. and a funeral will follow at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 1050 West Main St., Berryville, with Pastor Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, 446 North Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P O Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to West Virginia Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
