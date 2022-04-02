Hazel Louise Hoover
Hazel Louise Hoover, 74, of Middletown, VA, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.
She was born June 26, 1947, in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late William Clarence and Iretta Estelle Symons Bolden. Hazel was a member of Habersham Baptist Church in Georgia.
She married Robert Lee Hoover on May 31, 1997, in Clear Brook, VA. He preceded her in death.
Hazel is survived by her children, Sharon Orrison of Middletown, Tony Hoover of Nain, VA, Jenny Orrison (Charlie) of Clear Brook, Pam Feltner (Pat) of Winchester, Mike Hoover (Becky) of Stephenson, VA, and James Hann (Penny) of Berryville, VA; twelve grandchildren; thirty-four great- grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister/cousin, Rita Pullman (Clayton) of Georgia and her special little friend, Dawson.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Johnnie Shaffer officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, or Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester.
