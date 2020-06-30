Hazel Marguerita Esser “Nana”
Hazel Marguerita “Nana” Esser, 79, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Esser was born in 1941 in Kingwood, WV, daughter of the late Dean Conklyn and Laura Lipscomb. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant.
Her husband, Clarence “Pop” Charles Esser, whom she married on February 16, 1958, preceded her in death in 2018.
Surviving is a son, Sam Esser of PA; daughters, Chris Dunn (Doug) of Stephens City, VA, Janell Swauger (Charlie) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Caren Pernicano, Douglas Dunn, Lisa Westfall, Misty Miller, Leah Swauger, and Louis Caruso, Jr.; great grandchild that she raised as her own child, Isaiah Esser; six great grandchildren; brother, Ezra Conklyn (Louise) of Swanton, MD; daughter-in-law and devoted caregivers, Belinda Smith (Justin) of Berryville, VA; and devoted caregivers, Tabitha and Donnie Southers.
Along with her parents and her husband, Hazel was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda G. O’Donnell and her husband, Bill; and a son, Louis Caruso, Sr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday at Shenandoah Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hazel’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. MEMO: Esser Service.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
