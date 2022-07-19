Hazel Virginia “Penny” Kerns
Hazel Virginia “Penny” Kerns, 75, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on October 12, 1946, in Bloomery, WV, the son of Claude L. and Annie Perkins Landis.
She attended Brucetown United Methodist Church and retired from Westminster Canterbury.
Hazel married Ernie Franklin Kerns on June 9, 1962.
Along with her husband, Ernie, she is survived by her sister, Agnes “Aggie” Somers (Dale) of Berkeley Springs, WV, and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joey F. Kerns, and her sisters, Frances Sager, Blanche Landis and Margaret Yost and her brothers, Burley Landis, Jesse Landis, James Landis and Walter Landis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.at Jones Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor C. Steve Melester officiating.
