Heather Anne Miles
Heather Anne Miles, 41, of Charles County, Maryland, passed away on November 27, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 3pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, VA, with a reception to follow.
Heather was born in Fairfax, VA, to David A. Miles and Pamela S. Jacobson on May 20, 1981.
Heather is preceded in death by her father, David A. Miles; her aunt ,Elizabeth Moore, and her grandfathers, Leo Jacobson and Jerome Miles.
Heather is survived by her daughters Addison and Alexandra Hoiler, former spouse Patrick Hoiler (Jen Hoiler), mother Pamela S. Jacobson, stepmother Phyllis Miles, sister Brittany Miles (Wesley Sayler), brother Andrew Miles, grandmothers Lou Miles and Bernitta Keene, former in-laws Robin and Jeff Hoiler as well as a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for her daughters Addison and Alexandra Hoiler at: https://gofund.me/f4827aa5
