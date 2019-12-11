Heather Jane Bachschmid Smelser, 54, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Winchester medical Center.
Ms. Smelser was born in 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the daughter of Edward Bachschmid and the late Judith K. Bachschmid. She was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education and of Troy University where she received a Master's Degree in Educational Technology. Ms. Smelser was a teacher having worked as an Elementary Program Mentor at Western Governors University, and an elementary teacher for Emerick Elementary School in Loudoun County, Virginia and Middletown Elementary School in Middletown, Virginia.
Surviving with her father are three daughters, Abigail Ervin of Strasburg, Virginia, Anna Smelser of Linden, Virginia and Audra Smelser of Middletown, Virginia; grandchildren, Shiloh Ervin and Wyatt Ervin both of Strasburg, Virginia, brother, Jeffrey Bachschmid of Austin, Texas and her daughter's father, Billy Smelser, of Strasburg, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Middletown Fire Hall on Main Street in Middletown, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donation in Heather's memory to the Middletown Fire Department, P.O. Box 111, Middletown, Virginia 22645 or UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, Virginia, 22908-0773
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.