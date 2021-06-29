Heather Jo Arnold Hottle, 43, of Paw Paw, WV completed her earthly journey on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home and is now walking on heavenly shores.
She was born September 24, 1977 at Winchester, VA and was the daughter of Sue Mae Arnold of Paw Paw.
She was a 1995 graduate of Paw Paw High School and attended James Rumsey Technical Institute at Hedgesville, WV for one year. She worked as a Patient Access Clerk in the E.R. at Valley Health in Winchester, Virginia, and felt that it was a most rewarding career. She was a member of the Paw Paw Church of Christ.
On August 14, 2004, she married Jeremiah Hottle, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Hunter Bailey Hottle of Paw Paw, a special cousin, Travis Arnold of Paw Paw, stepmother, Sharleen Huyett of Summersville, FL, one half-sister, Michelle Huyett of Winchester, VA, A number of aunts, uncles and cousins, and two special Jo-Jo Girls.
She was preceded in death by her father, James F. Huyett, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Paw Paw Church of Christ where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday with Evangelist Richard White officiating.
Interment will be at Woodrow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family toward final expenses, c/o Kimble Funeral Home, P. O. Box 159, Franklin, WV 26807.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
