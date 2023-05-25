Heather N. Brame
Heather Lee Nelson Brame, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home in Rocklin, California.
She was born in Southhampton, New York, on July 20, 1972, to the late Donnalee (Thornton) Nelson and Willis C. Nelson.
A former resident of Herndon and Sterling, Virginia, she was an active member of the Christ the Redeemer Youth Ministry organization and was a 1990 graduate of Broad Run High School, Ashburn, Virginia.
She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia (UVA) in 1994. While attending UVA, she was a volunteer at Madison House, a mentor with the Big Siblings program and a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. During her UVA college summers, she was an adult counselor, managing teen volunteers in Work Camp housing rehab projects around the country. Much of this was in economically depressed areas such as Appalachia and the Navajo Reservation. From this, the desert lands of southern Utah became her happy place and will become her final resting place.
She moved to Alaska in 1994 and earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. In Alaska, she met her future husband, David, while working with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. She was also a night supervisor at Covenant House, a shelter for homeless teens in Anchorage.
In 2000, they moved to San Francisco where she continued her career in social work. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), she worked initially as a clinician and therapist at the Edgewood Center and later as adjunct professor at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). She left Edgewood after several years and established a private practice, primarily focused on child and family therapy.
Dave and Heather were married in Leesburg, Virginia, in 2002. Their first child and daughter, Donnalee, was stillborn in January 2005. This family tragedy led her to specialized practice supporting other parents suffering similar loss. Her first son, Mansour, was born in December. She was blessed with another son, Reza, born in 2008. In addition, she was stepmother to David’s son, Frederico, who sadly lost his life in 2005.
She was a devoted wife and mother; her family was her life. One son is an Eagle Scout and the other soon will be. She loved to roller skate as a teen and continued into adulthood, teaching her boys. She also took pride in teaching her oldest son how to drive stick shift. She enjoyed travel, by car and airplane, both domestic and international, vacationing in Europe and Mexico.
Heather’s career in social work expanded to include a countless number of first responders throughout California. She was contracted to the police departments of San Francisco and Sacramento and the California Highway Patrol. She was routinely called to assist several sheriff’s departments, including Yolo and Calveras counties, and other police departments, including Vacaville and Davis in central and northern California. In addition, she supported many other state agencies and departments including Department of Motor Vehicles, Human Resources, Parks and Wildlife, and others. She was an on-call resource to the National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB). She was well-known, highly respected and a sought-after counselor with the law enforcement community.
Heather is lovingly remembered by countless friends, colleagues, neighbors, and clients around the country. She is one of the people who truly made the world a better place and is already sorely missed.
Heather is survived by her loving husband, David, and their sons, Davoud Mansour and Willis Reza Brame of Rocklin, CA; her father, Willis Nelson and stepmother, Betty Ann, of Berryville, VA; two brothers, Richard (Julia) and Charles of New Jersey; a great- aunt, Edith Blake (105) of Red Bank, NJ; three aunts, Dr. Yvonne Thornton of New Jersey, Dr. Linda Thornton, and Dr. Rita Thornton, both of Florida; and an uncle, Bil Nelson (Eloise) of Mississippi.
Services were held in Rocklin, California, however the family encourages anyone wishing to honor Heather by donation to consider the Code Green Campaign (an organization promoting first responder mental health) or the Lupus Foundation.
