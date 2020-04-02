Helen A. Sours, 73, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mrs. Sours was born in 1947 in Maryland, daughter of the late Aileen and Joseph Wentz. She was a homemaker. Helen enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She married Ronnie L. Sours on December 27, 1994 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband is her son, Kirk Edwards (Melissa); step-sons, Jeffrey Longerbeam (Wendy) and Yancey Sours; granddaughters, Amber Edwards and Amanda Powell (Douglas); great grandchildren, Ava, Elena and Douglas, Jr.; sisters, Judy Riley and Joette Wentz; and brother, John Wentz.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Savory and Cathy Wentz.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Helen will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.