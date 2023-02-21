Helen Ann Plotner
Helen Ann Plotner, 75, of Kearneysville, WVA, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2023, at her home.
Born October 18, 1947, in Berryville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ross Jenkins and Gladys Pearl (Jenkins) Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood William Plotner.
Helen was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed watching television, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. She had a generous heart and would do anything for those in need. Her favorite quote was, “It’s always something.”
She is survived by her sons, Richard William Plotner and his wife, Tammy, of Box Elder, SD, David Wayne Plotner, of Keaneysville, and Joseph Wayne Plotner and his wife, Tammy, also of Kearneysville; daughter, Barbara Jean Rickard (Plotner) and husband, Charlie, of Martinsburg; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood William Plotner; daughter, Dottie Ann Nichols (Plotner), and sister, Betty Jean Cox.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11AM at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood with Chaplain Tony Pirrone officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
