Helen B. Perry, 94, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Perry was born in 1925 in Stephens City, Virginia, daughter of the late Benjamin and Bertha Beaver. She was a graduate of Stephens City High School. Mrs. Perry was a nurse with the WWII Cadet Nursing Corps. She loved gardening, knitting, sewing, playing bridge and golf. Mrs. Perry was also a volunteer at Winchester Medical Center. Her hands always had to be busy doing something. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Mrs. Perry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Her husband, William Leonard Perry, whom she married on January 1, 1947 preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving is a daughter, Judy Hennessey (David) of Woodbridge, Virginia; grandchildren, Laura Beardsley (Matt) of Oakland, California and Matthew Hennessey (Lauren) of Woodbridge, Virginia; and five great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Braddock Street United Methodist Church with Reverend Frank Sherman officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Interment will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary, 1840 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
