Helen Edmonds Rissler
Helen Edmonds Rissler passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was 86 years old.
Mrs. Rissler was born and raised in Winchester, Virginia.She was thedaughter ofMr.and
Mrs. Stuart Garner Edmonds. Mrs. Risslergraduated from Handley High School in 1953 and from Mary Washington College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a major in Psychology and a minor in Music.She later went on to become an elementary school teacher for several years. She stopped teaching in 1961 to focus on raising her family. In 1977, Mrs. Rissler and family moved to Bowie, Maryland, where she returned to her passion of teaching and began substitute teaching in several Bowie, Maryland, area schools.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and gardening. She also enjoyed spending time with family and travelling to area coastlines. She enjoyed the beach and was an avid shell collector.
Mrs. Rissler was the beloved wife to Richard Lee Rissler, and the loving mother of Richard Rissler (Stacy) of Owings, Maryland, and Lee Ann Rissler (James Wigglesworth) of Crofton, Maryland.She was the devoted grandmother of Rachel Rissler, daughter of Rich and Stacy Rissler. She is survived by her sister, Ann Edmonds Gross, and predeceased by her brother William H. Edmonds.
At Mrs. Rissler's request, there will be no services.
