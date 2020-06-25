Helen Elaine Mason, 54, of Winchester died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born July 26, 1965 in Winchester the daughter of Winfred and Mary Owens Elliott.
She had worked for National Fruit Company in Winchester.
In addition to her father, she is survived by two daughters, Laura Campbell and her husband Walter of Clear Brook, and Sierra Mason of Falling Waters, WV, and two grandchildren, Lincoln Brown and Ava Campbell.
Services will be private.
