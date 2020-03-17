Helen Frances Jackson, 90, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Jackson was born in 1929 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Albert and Ada Robinson. She retired from Winchester Memorial Hospital on Stewart Street. Mrs. Jackson was a former member of the Elks Lodge and a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church. She was always helping others in need and never turned anyone away that needed help. If you were hungry she made certain you were fed. Mrs. Jackson, known as Miss Helen to the North End community, was a “mother” to all.
Her husband, Herman I. Jackson, Sr., whom she married on March 27, 1948 in Winchester, preceded her in death in 1995.
Surviving are daughters, Margaret J. Butler (William) of Winchester, VA and Mary Jefferies of Stanardsville, VA; sons, Herman I. Jackson, Jr. (Patricia) of Martinsburg, WV and Douglas W. Jackson, Sr. (Lorraine) of Stephens City, VA; twelve grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; and brother, Harry Lee Robinson.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by a son, Edward Lee Jackson; son-in-law, Morris Jefferies; a grandson, Stacy Jerome Jackson; six sisters and three brothers.
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 the services for Helen will be private. However, they encourage you to send your condolences to the family through the Omps Funeral Home website. Private interment will be in Culpeper National Cemetery.
