Helen Gordon Oakes
Helen Gordon Oakes, 92, of Winchester died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her residence.
She was born December 17, 1927 in Bluefield, WV the daughter of Arnold and Pearl Queen Gordon.
She was married to Everett H. Oakes for 66 years.
Helen was a Methodist and regularly attended church. In her youth she was a member of Brucetown United Methodist Church.
She was a graduate of the Brucetown School, Stonewall High School, and the Winchester Business College.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Alice Reaves and her husband, Sam of Stephens City, and Charles Oakes of Winchester; grandsons, Carl Reaves of Savannah, GA, and Adam Reaves and his wife Jennifer of Morgantown, WV; great-granddaughters, Madalyn and Grace.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
