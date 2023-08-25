Helen Grove Polhamus
Helen Elizabeth (Grove) Polhamus, 98, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away at her home on August 16, 2023.
Mrs. Polhamus, the daughter of the late Claude and Lillian Grove, was born September 5, 1924, in Kernstown, VA. A graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1942, she attended the Winchester Hospital Nurses’ Training program. Mrs. Polhamus was a homemaker and a member of Crums Church in Berryville. She was a member of the Clarke County Garden Club, the Women’s Club, and Crums Ladies of the Church. Mrs. Polhamus enjoyed helping with the Clarke County Fair for over 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She married Thomas Seldon Polhamus on January 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2004.
Surviving are her daughters, Ann Enders of New Creek, WV, Tracy Van Dyke (Rufus O., III) of Pocatello, ID, and Cathy Butler (Mark) of Boyce, VA. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Bruce Enders, and brother, Edward H. Grove, II.
A celebration of Helen’s life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Crums Church in Berryville. Officiating will be Reverend David Graves. Lunch and fellowship will follow in the church social hall. Please wear bright colors to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA, 22601; Crums Church, 2832 Crums Church Road, Berryville, VA 22611 or Enders Vol. Fire Co. and Rescue Squad, 9 South Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
