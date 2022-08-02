Helen Hennessy
Helen Hennessy, 72 of Hedgesville, passed away on July 29, 2022.
Born on July 20, 1950 in Pireas, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Effthimia Antonopoulos.
Helen enjoyed traveling with her friends and spending time working on arts and crafts including knitting and embroidery. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. She was of Greek Orthodox faith.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Hennessy; her daughter, Tessa Harrison and her husband, Kenneth; twin sister, Fanny Drimonis; and many nieces and nephews including: Dimitrios, Theodore, and Effie Drimonis.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Rosedale Funeral Home from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Trisagion Prayers will be held at 7:30pm.
Services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:30am at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester, Virginia. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.RosedaleFuneral.com
