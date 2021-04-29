Helen J. Lloyd
Helen Jenkins Lloyd, 92, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Mrs. Lloyd was born March 21, 1929 the daughter of the late John William Jenkins and Edith Frances Gardner Jenkins.
Helen was born and raised in Berryville, Virginia where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Berryville High School in 1946. She worked at Coiner’s Department Store and Schurers Ladies Apparel Store both in Berryville.
Helen married Russell B. Lloyd in 1949. Together they owned and operated Windy Hill Kennel for cats and dogs in Boyce, Virginia. Their moto was “You leave them, and we’ll love them” and they did.
Helen and Russell loved showing their basset hounds and traveling out West where they developed the hobby of collecting Southwest jewelry.
After Russell’s passing on December 28, 2005, Helen continued to travel with her only sibling, Garland, and his wife. They traveled out West during the summer and to Myrtle Beach in the fall. Her travels led her to see the Grand Canyon, Painted Desert Monument Valley, Yellowstone National Park, and Mount Rushmore to name a few. One of her favorite places was a little town called Gallup, New Mexico that had shops on Main Street where she found many silver and turquoise jewelry pieces.
During her travels to Pigeon Forge and Dollywood she would take the scenic ride across the mountain to Cherokee, NC for more jewelry shopping.
She loved yard sales and could always find gifts for her friends and family. In fact, she was called “the yard sale queen.”
Helen was a member of Living Water United Brethren Church in Winchester, VA, where she would arrive early to make the coffee and set out snacks, and a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge.
Surviving are her brother, Garland “Bo” W. Jenkins and his wife, Barbara; and two nephews, Jeffrey Garland Jenkins (Rose) and Brian Scott Jenkins (Michelle)
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P. M. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Living Water Church, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603 or to Living Water Church, 621 Carpers Valley Rd., Winchester, VA 22602.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
