Helen J. Shriver
Helen J. Shriver, 92, of Winchester, died Monday, August 16, 2021.
Mrs. Shriver was born October 19, 1928 in Uniontown, PA; the daughter of the late Russell and Goldie Friend Chidester. She was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
She married Ralph Y. Shriver on April 18, 1949 in Oakland, MD. Mr. Shriver preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, Michael K. Shriver and wife, Kathy of Gretna, VA, Ralph Kevin Shriver and wife, Mary of Warrenton, VA, and Mark W. Shriver and wife Diane of Stephenson, VA; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia D. Shriver; her brother, Kenneth Chidester; and one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
