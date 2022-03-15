Helen Kathleen Swartz
Helen Kathleen Swartz, 92, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Evergreen Health & Rehab. Center, Winchester.
She was born November 20, 1929, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of George and Mary Elizabeth Strosnider Buterakos. She was raised in Pennsylvania and Winchester.
She married Charles Swartz in 1951 and they had four children.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Ann Chapman and Lynn, Roger Scott Swartz and Debbie and Charles Wilson Swartz and Carol, all of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Jason Chapman, Chelsea Swartz, Rachael Glander and Josh, Crystal Kerns and Joey and Marty Fishel all of Winchester, Matthew Swartz and Christine of Purcellville, VA and Kerri Moreland and Eddie of Slanesville, WV; eight great-grandchildren, Brennan Swartz, Reeves Swartz, Turner Swartz and Wesley Swartz all of Purcellville, VA, Josh Bennett of Winchester, Samantha Mieszanek of North Carolina, Sierra Moreland of Lynchburg, VA and Kobe Kerns of Winchester; a sister, Georgia DeMayo of Winchester and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Fishel, and siblings, Lewis Buterakos, Thomas Buterakos, Mary Ellen Rybaczuk and Despina Calos.
Helen loved to crochet, play the piano, visit friends and family, visit Walmart and eat out. She is loved by many and will be missed by all.
Friends will be received on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Vernon E. Bray officiating.
Burial will follow in Paynes Chapel Cemetery, Berkeley County, WV.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
