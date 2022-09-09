Helen L. Ruckman

Helen Louise Ruckman, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Ruckman was born June 8, 1942, in Boyce, Virginia, daughter of the late Harriett Pyne Sproles. She married her best friend and love of her life, Granville Walter Ruckman Jr., on December 20, 1958, in Boyce, Virginia. She worked as a supervisor for Capitol Records for 10 years. Helen and Granville raised their two children in Middletown, Virginia. She was an active member of the Middletown Fire & Rescue Company Ladies Auxiliary where she served as the President and supported various functions over the past 50 years. Helen was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed sharing the things she loved with her friends and family. Her many hobbies and interests included bowling, golfing, gardening, puzzles, and volunteering. She loved baking for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always had a big bag of her famous chocolate chip cookies for them on every occasion. Helen was a pillar of strength for her family and was always there with unconditional love, inspiration and support. Surviving with her husband are a son, Richard A. Ruckman (Diane) of Winchester, VA; daughter, Deborah A. Fitzgerald (Troy) of Dawsonville, GA; sister, Melvina Hott (Arno) of Boyce, VA; five grandchildren, Richard Allen Ruckman, Jr. (Amanda), Jennifer Joline Wohltman (Sean), Elizabeth Diane Kozel (Dan), Brenden Clark Fitzgerald, and Megan Leigh Fitzgerald; and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, with Pastor John Stelzl officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA. There will be a gathering for friends and family following the burial at the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. Social Hall. Pallbearers will be Brenden Fitzgerald, Richard A. Ruckman Jr., Sean Wohltman, Dan Kozel, Steve Hott and Todd Hott. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Auxiliary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645. To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
