Helen L. Smith
FLANAGAN-Helen L. Smith, 93, of Flanagan, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Flanagan Nursing and Rehab in Flanagan.
Cremation will be accorded, and a memorial service will be held in her hometown in Virginia at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan is assisting with local arrangements.
Memorials may be given to Flanagan Nursing and Rehab, 201 East Falcon Highway, Flanagan, Illinois 61740.
Helen was born in Front Royal Virginia on July 27, 1926. She married John Stoneberger who preceded her in death. She later married James Smith, Jr. and he preceded in death in 2017.
Surviving are her daughter, Betty (Dean) Weers, Flanagan; sisters, Hilda and Ethel; 10 grandchildren; and several great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Ann Nesbitt.
