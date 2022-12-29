Helen (Marcum) Jewell
Helen (Marcum) Jewell, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. A small wake at the home of the Nicholson family is being planned for a later date.
Mrs. Jewell was born November 8,1932, in Glenoma, WA, daughter of the late Wayne Marcum and Ruby Atkins Telep. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd H. Jewell. She is survived by her daughters, Jena Nicholson and husband, Anthony, of Winchester, VA, and Gayla Clark and husband, David, of Michigan; grandchildren, Jessica Likins, Crystal Nicholson, Heather Nicholson, Jarred Likins, Jullian Nicholson, Scott Colborn, Brian Colborn; two great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
