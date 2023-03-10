Helen Margaret Rinker Helen Margaret Rinker, 74, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Helen was born July 4, 1948 in Hungary a daughter of the late Michael Gene and Mary Tonka Kish. She was a special needs aide for elementary aged children. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. In her later years, she became an avid movie watcher, and enjoyed seeing all the birds outside her living room window. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria A. Michaud of Stephens City, VA, Cindy D. Rinker (Robert McCawley) of Orange Co. VA, Sharon G. Petruska (Brian) of Middletown, VA; grandchildren, Chelsea, Tyler, Hayden, Alyssa, Jacob, Joshua; great grandchild, Remi; and siblings, Larry Kish, Maria Williams, and Frank Kish. Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Trent Michaud; and brother, Mike Kish.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 13, 2023 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, VA. Online condolences may be left at
