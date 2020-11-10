Helen Page Harry, 88, died at her home in Arlington, VA, on Nov. 4.
Mrs. Harry was born in Winchester on Oct. 3, 1932. The daughter of A. Lee and Adelaide Coble, she was a 1951 graduate of Handley High and married Ralph B. Harry, also a Winchester native, in 1952, when they relocated to Washington, D.C.
She worked at various clerical positions before the couple moved to Arlington, where they raised their two sons, Lee (of Ventura, CA) and Chris (Gainesville, FL), who were by her side at her death. She is survived also by daughters-in-law Jill K. Allen, of Ventura, and Cindy Spence, of Gainesville, as well grandchildren Kathryn Coble Magrath and Kyle Burton Harry, both of Pasadena, Molly Page Harry, of Charlottesville, VA, great-grandson Oscar Scott Magrath, also of Pasadena, as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harry, known for her gorgeous green eyes and lively sense of humor, worked in the admitting room at Northern Virginia Doctor's Hospital for nearly 20 years. She was a longtime member of Washington Golf & Country Club, where one of her joys was leading the extensive decoration team for the Christmas holidays, a role she filled for 30 years.
An accomplished artist with several commissioned paintings, Mrs. Harry also enjoyed golf, bowling, gardening and her pets. Most of all, she enjoyed the Arlington home she lived in from 1971 to her passing.
