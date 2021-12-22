Mrs. Smallwood was born March 21, 1944 in West Virginia, daughter of the late Claude Gross and Freda Puffinburger Gross.
She was a homemaker.
Her husband Lester Alvin Smallwood preceded her in death on November 25, 1982. Also preceding are her brother Tom and a sister Marie.
Surviving are two daughters, Ronda Malick Puffenberger of Winchester, VA, and Christina Malick Caniford and her fiancé, James Elliott Jr. of Stephens City, VA; a son, Christopher Malick of Winchester, VA; a stepdaughter Sheila Smallwood; two sisters, Claudette of Springfield, VA, and Dorothy of Manassas, VA; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Spirit & Word Fellowship, Stephens City, VA with Dr. Robert Vineyard officiating. Burial will follow in Paynes Chapel Cemetery, Bunker Hill, WV.
Pallbearers will be James Elliott, Jr., Frankie Caniford, Jerry Smith, Nathaniel Campbell, Shawn Campbell, and Darek Malick.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit & Word Fellowship at Greenway Baptist Church, Inc., P.O. Box 218, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
