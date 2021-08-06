Helen Virginia McDonald Berry
Helen Virginia McDonald Berry, 88, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her residence.
A funeral service for Mrs. Berry will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dave Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Berry was born in the Coal Mine community of Strasburg, VA on January 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Howard Hite and Angie White Triplett McDonald. She was one of 13 children. Mrs. Berry was a member of the Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church and a former employee of Abex/Federal Mogul Corp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children Tom and Mike Vann; and siblings James “Vernon” McDonald, Robert Samuel “Sam” McDonald, Lester Eugene “Gene” McDonald, Warren Franklin “Bill” McDonald, Howard “Ray” McDonald, Charles Lee McDonald, Donnie Lewis McDonald, Glenn “Allen” McDonald, Roy Walton McDonald, Anna Belle Bowers and Lucy Mae Norman.
Survivors include her husband Ronald Eugene Berry of Strasburg, VA; her children Benny Vann (Sophia) of Pittsburgh, PA, Cindy Elliott (Andy) of Strasburg, VA, Kevin Vann (Tara) of Strasburg, VA; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister Lorraine “Betty” Martin of Bloomery, WV, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Benny Vann, Kevin Vann, Susie Vann, Danielle Vann, Gene McDonald, and Scotty McDonald.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home from 6-8 pm Saturday evening.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church c/o Vicky McDonald, 709 Mac’s Mountain Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Helen Virginia McDonald Berry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.