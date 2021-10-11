Helen Vivian Franklin Ameigh, 87, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Mrs. Ameigh was born September 13, 1934 in Warren County; the daughter of the late Albert Franklin and Nellie McBee Franklin. She retired from Winchester Medical Center. She was a long time member of Victory Church. Mrs. Ameigh was a loving mother, the Matriarch of her family, always insuring the family ties were never broken.
She married Milton David Ameigh on November 23, 2013 in Winchester, VA.
She is survived by her sons, John Dan Jenkins III and his wife Jacalyn of Bentonville, VA and Gary Lee Jenkins of Winchester, VA; two daughters, Helen Jean Funkhouser of Winchester, VA and Patricia Ann Sine of Bunker Hill, WV; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Velma Myers, Hazel Priest, Molly Templeton and Anna Madagan; eight brothers, Lee Riley Franklin, Leroy Franklin, Charles Franklin, George Franklin, James Franklin, Herbert Franklin, Robert Franklin, and Thomas Franklin; one granddaughter Jessica Pumphrey; as well as her former husbands John Dan Jenkins and James Eugene Golliday.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 15, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, at 11:00 am at Victory Church with Rev. Hartley Wigfield and Pastor Dave Cunsolo officiating. Burial will follow at Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery, 717 Refuge Church Rd, Stephens City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Davey B. Sine, Isaiah M. Parker, Christopher S. Jenkins, Christopher S. Jenkins II, Clint Kirk and Mike Heres.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Boden, George Allen Franklin, Wayne Franklin and Teddy Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church Food Bank 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.