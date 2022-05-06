Helen W. Weir
Helen Wilson Weir, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Weir was born August 2, 1933, in Inkerman, West Virginia, daughter of the late Vincent O. Wilson and Merry Oates Wilson. She was raised by Cooke & Gertrude Welch of White Post, Virginia.
She had worked at Doubleday, Mt. Weather FEMA, and for Clarke County Public Schools in the cafeteria.
She was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Stephenson, Virginia.
She married Edward W. “Chubby” Weir Jr. on March 17, 1954, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving are her husband; children, Edward “Wrennie” W. Weir III (Diana) of Green Cove Springs, FL, Timothy “Timmy” T. Weir (Renée) of Winchester, VA, and Robyne Gioco (David) of Hamden CT; a brother, Maynard V. Wilson of Stephens City, VA; and three grandchildren, Ian A Weir, Trevor J. Weir, and Taylor L. Weir.
Her sister, Mallaveene W. Lake, preceded her in death.
A Celebrate the Life luncheon will be held 2:00 P. M. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, P O Box 399, Stephenson, VA 22656 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
