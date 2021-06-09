Henry D. Lloyd

Henry Dale Lloyd, 76, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Lloyd was born September 7, 1944 in Paris, Virginia, son of the late Leon Fenton Lloyd and Katherine "Dolly" Elsea Lloyd.
He was a master carpenter.
He served in the U. S. Navy from 1963-1967.
Surviving are a daughter, Katherine Askew and her husband, Gregory, of Alexandria, VA; son, Paul Leon Early of Treasure Island, FL; two grandsons, Michael Clayton Askew (MacKenzie) and Zachary Ryan Askew (Tarri); great-granddaughter, Alaina Boyd; and three brothers, Allen "Poe" Lloyd of Round Hill, VA, Ronald Vance Lloyd of Stephens City, VA, and Kenneth Wayne Lloyd of Berryville, VA.
His brother, Francis Leon Lloyd, is predeceased.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Providence Chapel United Methodist Church, Bluemont, VA with Pastor Karen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Chapel UMC Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
