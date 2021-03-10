Henry E. Shryock "Eddie"

Henry Edward Shryock, 74, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Eddie was born August 23, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Jacob Henry Shryock and Mary Boyd Shryock.
He worked as a claims adjuster for the Social Security Administration for 33 years.
He graduated from James Wood High School in 1964 and the University of Richmond in 1969 and was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City.
He married Robin Getzendanner on February 17, 2006 in Catonsville, MD.
Surviving with his wife are two sisters, Betty Wymer and Vickie Hollis (Joseph) all of Stephens City, VA; and two special nieces, Mary Gyorko (Wesley) of Harpers Ferry, WV and Rachel Silsbee (Nathan) of Asheville, NC.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St., Stephens City, VA 22655 or to Valley Health Development Office, Attn: Cancer Center, 220 Campus Blvd, Suite 402A, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
