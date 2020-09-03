Henry Felix Hawkins, 63, of Winchester, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family. Henry was born May 11, 1957 in Bristol, VA, the son of Henry Ford and Dorothy Salyer Hawkins. Henry was a security supervisor with Shenandoah University for the past sixteen years and, prior to this, a forklift operator with O'Sullivan and Lear for more than 10 years. He also attended Braddock Street United Methodist Church and was a long standing member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Henry was an undeniable force of nature. He approached each and every day of his life with a cheerful and joyous spirit and in similar fashion engaged the world around him with contagious playfulness that no one could resist. There was never any question that Henry knew how to live deeply and have fun and it was from this we all became the lucky benefactors of his shenanigans, even if this sometimes meant we were the victims. Those that knew Henry well were also witness to an immensely gracious human whose moment-by-moment gratitude was always apparent...be it a sunrise, a dog wagging its tail, or a chili dog wrapped in wax paper. And anyone who ever encountered Henry felt his grace regardless of who they were...a stranger at gas station, a colleague at work, or an animal in need of love...no one was a stranger to Henry. In addition to being a fierce protector of those he loved, he was a kind and loyal servant to an extended family of friends and colleagues that spanned across many years and generations. And while this could be considered great on its own, what's most remarkable is how Henry knew when and where he was needed most, and how he was always able to touch someone's heart in just the way it needed to be touched.
Surviving are his special companion of more than 19 years, Donella Barberio of Winchester; a daughter, Deborah Ruth Kline of Winchester; two sisters, Peggy Thorne of Bristol and Debbie Hotinger of Winchester and a granddaughter, Alyssa. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Hawkins and a sister, Wendy "Sissy" Wright. A funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Rev. Kirk Nave officiating. Burial will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in High Point Cemetery, Bristol, VA. Casket bearers will be Justin Wright, Vernon Wright, Michael Kinne, Joey Smith, Robin Ebersole, Carroll Anderson, and Andrew Hotinger. Friends will be received on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Point Cemetery, 24171 High Point Road, Bristol, VA 24202.
