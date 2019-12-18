Henry Irwin Russell “Bud”
Henry Irwin “Bud” Russell, 90, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Green Valley Manor Assisted Living.
Mr. Russell was born in 1929 in Frederick County, Virginia, son of the late D.K. and Lucy Russell. He was an orchardist with the family business, D.K. Russell and Sons, Inc. Mr. Russell was a veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Spec 3 and a member of Galilee Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing, trail riding, motorcycle riding, and was always attentive and involved with the family business. Mr. Russell was always happy to spend time with family and friends.
He married Gwen Dyke on November 24, 1956 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Gail D. Russell and a son, Kirk G. Russell; grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Russell; brothers, Patrick and Charles B. Russell; and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Along with his parents, Mr. Russell was preceded in death by a sister, Ada Swimley and brothers, J. Robert Russell, Dekalb Russell, Jr. and Thomas W. Russell.
All are invited for a time of food and fellowship to celebrate Bud’s life from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud’s memory to White Hall United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Bly, 264 Crimson Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603 or Galilee Christian Church, P.O. Box 246, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624 or Clear Brook Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
