Henry Linster, 88, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Linster was born July 26, 1931 in Dickinson, North Dakota, the son of the late Dominic Linster and Katherine Biel Linster.
He served in the U. S. Navy for 24 years including tours in the Korean War and Vietnam War. After his service in the military, he worked and retired from the Library of Congress Police Department. He owned and operated United Builders, Inc.
He was a member of the VFW Post 9760 and the American Legion Lloyd Williams Post 41 of Berryville.
Surviving with his wife, Patricia A. Linster, are two sons, Michael Linster and Terry Linster; two sisters, Betty Schultz and June Anton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A brother, Ray Linster and a son, Jerry Linster, preceded him in death.
Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
