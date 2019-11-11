Henry M. Boyce
Henry M. Boyce, 69, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at a local nursing home.
Henry was born in Winchester, VA on February 18, 1950. The son of the late Henry W. Boyce and Margaret Elliot Boyce.
Mr. Boyce enjoyed fishing and hunting and in his early years he liked working on cars.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Marcia Boyce and 2 step-daughters, Maureen and Miranda Miller and several nieces and nephews and his dog, Cry Baby.
Mr. Boyce was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Pearl Austin and JoAnn Hawkins; a brother, Carl W. Boyce and 2 nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
