Henry Venston Phoenix
Henry Venston Phoenix, affectionately known as “Vince,” passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 in North Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 93. He was born June 5, 1927 in Winchester, VA son of the late John Henry Phoenix, Jr. and Missouri Green Phoenix.
He attended Douglas High School in Winchester and then left to pursue a career in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at various naval bases in California but spent the bulk of his career at sea. He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard, submarine tender USS Nereus and then later was deployed for two tours in Vietnam aboard the hospital ship USS Repose, which treated more than 9,000 battle casualties and cared for over 24,000 patients in Southeast Asian waters. He retired from the Navy at the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, and had a second career in San Diego, CA as a carrier supervisor with the San Diego Tribune until retiring from that post to work in real estate for a time. Vince was a very talented painter, loved deep-sea fishing and after moving to Nevada around 2000, liked spending time at Cannery Row Resorts, which he jokingly called “the office.”
He is survived by a son, daughter and granddaughter, Dianne Phoenix of North Las Vegas, NV, Henry V. Phoenix, Jr. (Diana), of Stockton, CA and Tisha Penny of Florida; nieces Alfreda Phoenix Belton (David) of Charlotte, NC, Angela Phoenix of Colorado Springs, CO, a nephew, Alfredo Phoenix II (Sachiko) of Washington, DC, a grandnephew Cameron Belton (Jamia) of Durham, NC, great grandnephew, Alfredo “Yuta” Phoenix III, and great great grandnephew Bentley Harrison Belton.
He was preceded in death by wives Gearlden Phoenix (1970), Ruby Mae Phoenix (1989) and Almeda Phoenix (2011); two brothers Alfredo Phoenix, Sr. (2008) of Colorado Springs, and John Raymond Phoenix (2020) of Winchester, and a host of loving friends, most notably Bryant Washington of Virginia and Linda Borcnil of Las Vegas.
