Herbert Lewis Keyton “Dickie”
Herbert Lewis “Dickie” Keyton, 88, of Stephens City, VA passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Keyton was born in 1931 in Charlottesville, VA, son of the late David and Minnie Keyton. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a manager in Farming/Agriculture and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Keyton was a jokester that enjoyed talking to family, friends, and even strangers. He enjoyed his coffee and spending time with family and friends.
His wife, Claudie Mildred Keyton, whom he married on August 24, 1953 in Charlottesville, VA, preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving are daughters, Linda K. Wright (Wayne) and Mildred D. Fletcher (Mark); grandchildren, Melissa K. Sexton, Jason W. Fletcher (Farrah), and Gary W. Wright (Emily); great grandchildren, Brianna, Nicholas, Addison, Sahara and Amber; and sister, Jean Reese (Larry).
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday 7/28 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday 7/29 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor John Rowe officiating. Interment will be in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dickie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
