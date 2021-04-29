Herbert Monroe Painter
Herbert Monroe Painter, 86, of Stephens City, VA passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Herbert was born in 1934 to the late Lloyd and Lucy Painter. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1956. Herbert joined the United States Air Force where he was a military training instructor at Lackland AFB and later served as an electronic technician in Alaska. Herbert retired from Lamar Sloan Ford after 32 years of service. He restored his beloved “Home Place” and loved living there for over 20 years. He was a lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Herbert also enjoyed his daily lunches at High Point with Bill Ewing and Keith Lantz. He loved spending time with the joy of his life, his grandson, Nathaniel.
Herbert married Patricia Haney on June 22, 1964 in Hagerstown, MD. They were married almost 57 years.
Survived by his wife Patricia; son David Wayne Painter and daughter-in-law, Kim Lancaster Painter; grandson, Nathaniel David Painter and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Herbert is preceded in death by sisters, Betty Frances Painter, Beatrice Gardiner, Helen Ritenour, Mildred Repass, Elsie Royston and Jean Updyke; brothers, Marvin Painter, Cecil Painter and Perry Painter.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Laetitia Schoeman and Reverend John Lock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herbert’s name to Fairview United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 202, Stephens City, VA 22655 or Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St., Stephens City, VA 22655.
Please see obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.