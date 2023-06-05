Herbert S. “Herb” Michael Herbert S. “Herb” Michael, 96, of Frederick County, VA, passed away Monday morning, May 29, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side
Herb was born November 20, 1926, in Morgan County, WV, the son of Milton Michael and Elsie Spriggs Michael. He retired from Federal Mogul as a master machinist. He was a member of Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church for 67 years. He was the current president of the United Methodist Men's group, a member of the UAW local 149 retirement chapter, and a lifetime member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Herb enjoyed fishing, bowling, making wood crafts, listening to vintage gospel hymns, and bluegrass music.
Herb is survived by his daughter, Carol Lambert (Ed); granddaughter, Edwina Miller (Rick); grandson, Michael Lambert (Monica); great-grandson, Billy Miller (Stephanie); great-granddaughter, Haley Lambert; great-great-granddaughter, Jade (Brandon), Mckenzie and Charlotte; great-great-great-granddaughter, Emory; sister, Linda Stotler (Greg); sister-in-law, Melvie Armstrong; special friend, Jane Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews, and his Greenwood UMC family.
Along with his parents, Herb is preceded in death by his wife, Lena; brother, Virgil; sister, Freda; grandson, Edwin Lambert Jr; great-grandson, Edwin (Trey) Lambert III; and a lot of beloved friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday June 5 from 10-11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home, in Winchester, VA. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with burial being held at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Larry Edmonson, Keith Trenary, Steve Cunningham, Bob Saville, Dennis Linaburg, and Sammy Shane. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Greenwood United Methodist Church and Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Donations in his memory may be made to Greenwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2657, Winchester, VA. 22604.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
