Herbert S. “Herb” Michael
Herbert S. “Herb” Michael, 96, of Frederick County, passed away Monday morning, May 29, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side
Herb was born November 20, 1926 in Morgan
County, WV, the son of Milton Michael and Elsie Spriggz Michael. He retired from Federal Mogul as a master machinist. He was a member of Greenwood
UAL Fire and Rescue, and a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church for 67 years. He was the current president of the United Methodist Men's group, a member of the UAW local 149 retirement chapter, and a lifetime member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Herb enjoyed fishing, bowling, making wood crafts, listening to vintage gospel hymns, and
bluegrass music.
Herb is survived by his daughter, Carol Lambert (Ed); granddaughter, Edwina Mills (Rick); grandson, Michael Lambert (Monica); great-grandson, Billy Miller (Stephanie); great-granddaughter, Haley Lambert; great-granddaughter, Jade (Brandon), Mckenzie Miller (Greg) and Charlotte Miller; great-great great-granddaughter Emory; sister, Linda Stotler; sister-in-law, Melvin Armstrong; special friend, Jane Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews, and his Greenwood UMC family.
Along with his parents, Herb is preceded in death by his wife, Lena; brother, Virgil; sister, Freda; grandson, Edwin Lambert Jr; great-grandson, Edwin (Trey) Lambert II; and a lot of beloved friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday June 5th from 10-11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home, in Winchester, VA. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with burial being held at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
