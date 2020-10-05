Herman Roger Kline
Herman Roger Kline, 84, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Kline was born in 1936 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Ina Kline. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1954 and continued his education at Capital Radio Electronics Institute (CREI), earning an Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering. Mr. Kline retired from Hoppmann Corporation after 39 years of service. He loved to bowl, and in his younger years played church league softball. His favorite past-time was riding his Harley Davidson Electra Glide and always had a passion for riding.
His wife, Hannelore Kline, whom he married on July 1, 1961 in Alexandria, VA preceded him in death in 1989.
Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Kline of Winchester, VA and a stepsister, Debra Woodward of Alexandria, VA.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
