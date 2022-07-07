Herta G. Jones
Herta Geiselbrechtinger Jones, age 84, died on June 30, 2022 in Winchester, Virginia. She leaves behind her three children, five grandchildren, brother, sister, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Herta grew up in Munich, Germany, living in the hotel owned by her grandparents and managed by her parents. In the mid-1940s, she and her siblings were sent to live with relatives in the Bavarian countryside to escape the war. In her teens and 20s, Herta enjoyed sailing on Lake Starnberg and hiking and skiing in the Alps.
In the mid-1960s, Herta met Pannill Jones, an American who was stationed in Germany. She soon immigrated to the United States to marry and start a family. In 1966, the couple and their infant son moved from Dallas, Texas, to Winchester and purchased a historic 1820s home on North Washington Street, which they spent many years restoring. The couple divorced in 1986, but Herta continued to live in the home until her death.
Herta loved to travel and was fluent in multiple languages. She enjoyed art, theater, classical music, and books on history and philosophy. While she had many interests, she was best known for her love of food and wine. In 1990, Herta decided to turn that passion into a career and purchased The Cheese Board, a cafe, wine and cheese shop in downtown Winchester. The Cheese Board had a dedicated clientele who came not just for the wonderful food and wine, but also for Herta’s warm, welcoming personality.
Herta sold the Cheese Board in 2007 to spend more time with her family, work in her garden, and volunteer at the Handley Library gift shop. She was well known in downtown Winchester for her dedication to walking several miles every day, a practice she continued until shortly before her death.
The family would like to thank the wonderful team of oncology nurses and doctors at Valley Health and Blue Ridge Hospice. We would also like to thank Herta’s many dear friends and community members who helped make her life in Winchester so rich and rewarding.
A celebration of her life will be held in Munich, Germany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Handley Library.
