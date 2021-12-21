Hester C. Sager, 96, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Sager was born March 20, 1925, in Cold Springs, Virginia, daughter of the late Roger Pitman Sager and Bessie Orndorff Sager.
She was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Surviving are her son, Marvin O. Renner and his wife, Elizabeth, of Clear Brook, VA; a sister, Hazel Eckert of Front Royal, VA; two grandchildren, Marie Powell and her husband, Justin, of Sanford, FL, and Tiffany Jenkins and her husband, Terry, of Clear Brook, VA; five great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Gardner, Sabra Renner, Barton Renner, Elizabeth Jenkins, and Tristen Jenkins; and loving nieces and nephews.
Her brothers, Roger and Thomas Sager, and sister, Lamaris Hill, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Gravel Springs Lutheran Church Cemetery, Star Tannery, VA, with Pastor Steven W. Rebert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
