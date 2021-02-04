Hilda Clark Rinker
Hilda Clark Rinker, 85, of Winchester, Virginia died Tuesday, February 3, 2021 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Rinker was born July 25, 1935 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Clark and Julia Golightly Clark.
She was a homemaker.
She attended Keystone Baptist Church. She was president of the Winchester Rescue Mission Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She sang in the Sunrego gospel quartet for 9 years.
She married Roy C. “Johnny” Rinker on January 15, 1955 in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Rinker died January 24, 1987.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheryl Rinker Channell and her husband, Todd of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Richard Clark of Winchester, VA and Donald Clark of Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Valerie Lynn Aits of Bunker Hill, WV, Charles Jeffrey “Chip” Channell of Stephenson, VA, Stephen Wade Channell of Columbia, MD, and Victoria Grace Channell of Winchester, VA and six great-grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Joey, Rosie, Amelia and Sammy.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P. M. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Keystone Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Channell, Chip Channell, Jimi Aits, Stuart Rogers, Micah Wright and Hunter See.
The family will receive friends 1:00 — 2:00 P. M. Monday prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Christian Academy Endowment Fund, 15 Keystone Lane, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
