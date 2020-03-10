Hilda G. Peacoe

Hilda Gay Peacoe, 72, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Peacoe was born November 27, 1947 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of James "Jim" Arthur Spence and Lillie Gay Burcham Spence.
She was a homemaker.
She married Charles Edward Peacoe in August 9, 1967 in Rockville, Maryland.
Surviving with her husband are her mother of Front Royal, VA; two daughters, Penny Lloyd (Chuck) and Nicole Lichliter (Robert); a son, Michael Peacoe, all of Winchester, VA; a step-daughter, Sha'Ron Downing of Herndon, VA; 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and her first great-great grandchild on the way; two sisters, Ella Capozio of Front Royal, VA and Kathy Tharpe of Middletown, VA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her father, a son, Eddy Peacoe, a step-daughter, Keena Lingelbach, three sisters, Mary Peacoe, Judy Martin, and Peggy Grady, and a brother, James R. Spence, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Daniel J. Hess officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
