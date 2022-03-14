Hilda Louise Smallwood Catlett
Hilda Louise Smallwood Catlett, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed from this life to Heaven on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Catlett was born November 13, 1943, in Martinsburg, WV, the daughter of Grover and Dorothy Whitacre Smallwood. She was a 1961 graduate of Musselman High School in Bunker Hill, WV. She was a longtime member of Winchester Church of God, where she faithfully sang in the church choir for many years. Hilda retired from Lear Corporation in 2005 after 35 years of employment. After retirement, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially watching them perform in marching band and other activities. She had a talent for crocheting, and many family and friends received the gifts of her beautiful handmade blankets over the years. She enjoyed having breakfast with friends at the Papermill Place restaurant as often as possible, and would help anyone wherever she could. Hilda had a very giving heart and loved the Lord, always willing to be His hands and feet to those in need.
Hilda married John C. Catlett on October 14, 1961, in Winchester. Mr. Catlett preceded her death in June 2000.
Mrs. Catlett is survived by her three sons, whom she described as the highlights of her life: Ricky (Tamela) of Inwood, WV; Robert (Mary Ellen) of Boyce, VA; and William (Erika) of Inwood, WV; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Harold “Sonny” Smallwood, Janet Tabler, Larry Smallwood, Jerry Smallwood, and Martha “Susie” Smallwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Grover “Pete,” Helen, and David Smallwood.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11am, at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA, with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Winchester Church of God, 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
