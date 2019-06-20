Hilda M. Rutherford

Hilda May Rutherford, 93, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Rutherford was born October 24, 1925 in Inwood, West Virginia, daughter of the late John Henry May and Bessie Florence Williams May.
She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Berryville Baptist Church and Crums United Methodist Church, both in Berryville, Virginia.
She married John Childs Rutherford on January 17, 1946 in Winchester, VA. Mr. Rutherford died on September 5, 1995.
Surviving are daughters, Naomi M. Long and her husband, Warren, of Berryville, VA and Carolyn L. Nicodemus and her husband, Roger, of Bunker Hill, WV; son, John William Rutherford and his wife, Mary, of Berryville, VA; daughter-in-law, Edna Rutherford of Berryville, VA; grandchildren, Cathy L. Russell and her husband, Scott, Kevin C. Long and his companion, Judy Pruitt, John “Willie” Rutherford and his wife, Melissa, and Nicole McGowan and her husband, Matt; great-grandchildren, Jon “J.T.” Lemieux and his wife, Melanie, Caitlynn Lemieux, Clarissa McGowan, and Cash and Shelby Rutherford; great-great-grandchildren, Jace, Jaedyn and Adelyn Lemieux; foster members loyal to her, Gary Wilson and his wife, Joyce, and Donnie Nesselrodte; her loving caregivers, Lori Dooley, Susan “Dixie” Legge, Latonya “Tootie” Brown, Becky Ruble and Ginger Reynolds; and her dog, Frosty.
The last living of her siblings, she is preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Glen, Marshall, Lemmuel, John and Kenneth May, and sisters, Evelyn Foltz, Sylvia Catlett, Ruth Cochran, Bessie Palmer and Thelma Smallwood.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Dan Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Willie Rutherford, Kevin Long, Donnie Nesselrodte, Gary Wilson, J.T. Lemieux and Ivan Niswander. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Nicodemus, Warren Long, Ramon Guerrero, Mike Rogers and Dave Hardesty.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611.
