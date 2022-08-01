Hilda Marie Jenkins Hilda Marie Jenkins, 86, of Stephens City, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
Hilda was born on July 3, 1936, in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late Edna Rickard. Hilda attended Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown, Va. She worked at Blue Bell in Woodstock, Va., where she met the love of her life. Hilda also worked for 15 years at B&M Market in Stephens City, Va. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and wonderful homemaker and cook. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Gene Jenkins, Sr., whom she married March 18, 1955, 2 sons, Gene, Jr. and wife, Betsy, and Randolph and wife, Sherry; 4 grandchildren, Austin Jenkins and wife Amanda, Andrew Jenkins and wife Jaime, Allison Barham and husband Gregory, and Kara Jenkins and husband Chris Gomke; 7 great-grandchildren, Colt, Colby, and Luke Barham, Nicholas, Braelyn, and Benjamin Jenkins, and William Gomke; 1 brother, Robert Rickard; 3 sisters, Winnie Helsley, Linda George, and Betty Miller. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerold Rickard.
A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Middletown, Va. or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Va., 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
