Hilda May Pierce Hilda May Pierce, 80, of Bunker Hill, WV, died Friday July 8, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Hilda was born June 19, 1942, in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Albert Franklin Clark Sr. and Thelma Edmonds Clark Frye.
She married John Francis Pierce Sr. on July 26, 1986, in Winchester. He preceded her in death in December 2018.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Wayne Cole of Frederick County and Richard Edward Cole of Glengary, WV; daughter, Sharon LeMaster of Bunker Hill; brother, Albert Franklin Clark Jr. of Winchester; sister, Beverly Lee Nail of Winchester; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Roy Albert Cole; a brother, Robert Franklin Clark; and sisters, Gladys Lease and Mary Walls.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Scott Roach officiating. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
